Middleton & Co Inc MA Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock traded up $7.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $764.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,970. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $707.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $745.98. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,086 shares of company stock valued at $20,843,296 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.