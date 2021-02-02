Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $10.30 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA owned approximately 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $957,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,844 shares of company stock valued at $10,173,756 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.