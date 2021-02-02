Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $12.87 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. STERIS comprises about 1.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA owned about 0.08% of STERIS worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in STERIS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,432,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in STERIS by 105.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $825,690.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,047.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Insiders have sold 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,225. STERIS plc has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $203.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

