Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $17.79 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,562 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.1% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $478.51. 34,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,685. The firm has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,794 shares of company stock worth $40,489,167. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

