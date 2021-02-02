Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 4,142 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.0% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,849,000 after acquiring an additional 167,978 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.80.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.51. 16,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,823. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The company has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.95 and its 200-day moving average is $219.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

