Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) (LON:MIDW) Shares Gap Down to $450.00

Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) (LON:MIDW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $450.00, but opened at $426.00. Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) shares last traded at $435.00, with a volume of 1,187 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £385.43 million and a P/E ratio of 67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 472.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 409.40.

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. The company's products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical AV, broadcast, professional audio, lighting, and unified communications.

