Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Trading 11.3% Higher

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.38. 181,371 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 116,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $249.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,777,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 198,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 150,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 128,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

