Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Down 18.0% in January

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Millicom International Cellular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

TIGO opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at $642,000.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.