MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) and Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Head to Head Analysis

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) and Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MIND Technology and Garmin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND Technology $42.67 million 0.64 -$11.29 million N/A N/A Garmin $3.76 billion 6.05 $952.49 million $4.45 26.71

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than MIND Technology.

Risk and Volatility

MIND Technology has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garmin has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MIND Technology and Garmin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND Technology -63.69% -70.31% -23.39% Garmin 25.89% 18.38% 14.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MIND Technology and Garmin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Garmin 0 5 5 0 2.50

Garmin has a consensus price target of $117.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.57%. Given Garmin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Garmin is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of MIND Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Garmin shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of MIND Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Garmin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Garmin beats MIND Technology on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems; and HarborGuard, an integrated waterside surveillance and security system that combines radar, video, and other surveillance technology to provide security for various waterside installations. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; repair and engineering services, training and field service operations, and umbilical termination; and equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also sells used equipment from its lease pool. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. MIND Technology, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names. The Aviation segment provides navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, weather radar, radar altimeter, datalink weather, in-cockpit and cloud connectivity, voice controls, and other products and services; wearables, portables, apps, training, simulation, and aviation data services; and traffic collision avoidance, engine information, and terrain awareness and warning systems. This segment also offers controller-pilot data link, a suite of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast solutions. The Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, Cartography Products, fish finders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, and entertainment products. The Outdoor segment offers outdoor handhelds, wearable devices, golf devices, and dog tracking and training/pet obedience devices. The Fitness segment provides running/multi-sport watches, cycling computers, cycling power meters, cycling safety and awareness products, and Connect IQ and activity tracking devices, as well as Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are Web and mobile platforms for users to track and analyze their fitness and wellness data. The company sells its global positioning system receivers and accessories to retail outlets; and aviation products to aviation dealers and aircraft manufacturers through a network of independent dealers and distributors. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

