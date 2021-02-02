MINDOL (MIN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.00

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One MINDOL coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000800 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MINDOL has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $48.27 million and approximately $7.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.51 or 0.00305119 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00033234 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $595.08 or 0.01688818 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MINDOL Coin Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

