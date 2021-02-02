Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.08. 240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60.

Mineral Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MALRY)

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.