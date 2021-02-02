Minter Network (BIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.67 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and $97,707.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00140519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00065454 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00253653 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,603,240,880 coins and its circulating supply is 3,398,031,313 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

