MintMe.com Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $401,402.37 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $401,402.37 and approximately $1,875.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,112.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.59 or 0.04246720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00423850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $439.58 or 0.01217266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.96 or 0.00509406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00426941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.00263643 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021676 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

