Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78,991 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.20% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $22,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRTX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.07.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Maria E. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.54, for a total transaction of $1,526,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,851.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,492,559. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRTX stock opened at $192.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

