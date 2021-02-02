Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Market Cap Achieves $5.38 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $283,216.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple token can currently be bought for about $158.88 or 0.00450901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 33,858 tokens. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Token Trading

Mirrored Apple can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

