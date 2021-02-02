Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust One Day Trading Volume Reaches $230,470.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $388.51 or 0.01075860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and $230,470.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00142707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00065498 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00248590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00062375 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00036639 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 15,538 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.