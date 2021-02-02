Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Market Cap Reaches $5.20 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be purchased for approximately $28.94 or 0.00081427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00049008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00144039 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00066772 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00252420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00063494 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00038164 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 179,637 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.