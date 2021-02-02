Mirrored Netflix Trading Up 17.5% This Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be bought for about $659.27 or 0.01888223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and $1.11 million worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00143876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00066897 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00257526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00064793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00037581 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 8,504 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

