Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Mitek Systems worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 29.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 42,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 37.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,439.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 24,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $299,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,297 shares of company stock worth $5,205,227. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITK traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.82. 44,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,343. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.34 million, a P/E ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.32. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

