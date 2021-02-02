Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Down 9.9%

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s stock price dropped 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 4,071,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 883,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

MITK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $646.85 million, a P/E ratio of 84.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 31,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $431,769.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,393.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $36,738.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,276.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,297 shares of company stock worth $5,205,227 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 111,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 1,018.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

