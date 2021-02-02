Mixin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $75.14 million and $1.14 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin token can now be purchased for $141.59 or 0.00418296 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,662 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Economics is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256. “

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.