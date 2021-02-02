Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA)’s share price rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22). Approximately 82,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 633,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.31 million and a PE ratio of -9.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.63.

About Mkango Resources (LON:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

