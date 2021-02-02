Mohawk Group’s (MWK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

MWK traded up $5.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.28. 40,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. Mohawk Group has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $617.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. The business had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,675,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth $1,085,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth $3,605,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

