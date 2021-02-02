Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.70

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $5.51. Moleculin Biotech shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 419,195 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a market cap of $416.64 million, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

