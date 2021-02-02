Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,622.31

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,622.31 and traded as high as $1,761.50. Mondi plc (MNDI.L) shares last traded at $1,758.00, with a volume of 920,749 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondi plc (MNDI.L) from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,788.57 ($23.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,782.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,622.31. The firm has a market cap of £8.54 billion and a PE ratio of 10.87.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

