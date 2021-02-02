MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0066 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $26,098.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 87.1% higher against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00018178 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001525 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 178.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00033640 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 213,050,085 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

