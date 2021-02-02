MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Short Interest Up 26.3% in January

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MoneyGram International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGI opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $606.25 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $323.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.40 million. Analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

