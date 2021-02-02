Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Position Reduced by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.29% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $47,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $307,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,308 shares in the company, valued at $81,019,871.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,247 shares of company stock worth $42,665,178 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $367.93 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

