Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 7,105 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,243 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.