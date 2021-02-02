Mooncoin Market Cap Hits $6.93 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded up 131% against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $144.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.05 or 0.00421967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003626 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,421,903,633 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

