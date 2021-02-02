MoonSwap Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $14,095.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00407091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003672 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 13,858,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,836,733 tokens. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

MoonSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

