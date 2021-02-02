Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,350 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $32,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,754,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

