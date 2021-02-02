Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TLSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of TLSNY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,624. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

