Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 190,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.79, for a total transaction of $1,530,103.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,536,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,040,076.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.16, for a total value of $2,378,216.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,264,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,979,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,654 shares of company stock valued at $47,234,194 in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 162,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $4.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.66. 1,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $244.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

