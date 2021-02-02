Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells $345,568.96 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 10,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $345,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MORF stock traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MORF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.