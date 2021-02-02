Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 665 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.83 and a 200-day moving average of $274.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

