Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Trading Up 1.6%

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) was up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.56 and last traded at $36.44. Approximately 93,865 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMFC. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 168.8% during the third quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 104,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 65,598 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.