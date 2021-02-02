Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 83.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period.

MPAA stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 74,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $436.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.87 and a beta of 1.86. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $24.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

