MotorVac Technologies (OTCMKTS:MVAC) Trading Up 448.1%

MotorVac Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVAC) was up 448.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.

About MotorVac Technologies (OTCMKTS:MVAC)

MotorVac Technologies, Inc manufactures fuel system cleaning equipment and detergents for gasoline and diesel powered engines. Its core products include the MotorVac CarbonClean System for gasoline engines and the Industrial Diesel Tune System for diesel engines. These systems comprise a fuel system diagnostic and cleaning machine and various proprietary cleaning detergents.

