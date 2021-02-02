Motus (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. 458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

About Motus (OTCMKTS:MOTUY)

Motus Holdings Limited operates in the automotive sector in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Australia, South East Asia, and Southern and East Africa. It operates through four segments: Import and Distribution, Retail and Rental, Motor-Related Financial Services, and Aftermarket Parts. The Import and Distribution segment imports and distributes passenger and light commercial vehicles and parts to a network of dealerships, car rental companies, fleets, and government institutions in South Africa.

