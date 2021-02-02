Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Shares Gap Up to $4.21

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.21, but opened at $4.82. Mustang Bio shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 28,544 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBIO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $278.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mustang Bio news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,330,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 412,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 164,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 110,489 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.