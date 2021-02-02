MVL Reaches Market Cap of $27.68 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One MVL coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MVL has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $27.68 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00065609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.26 or 0.00831884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,701.73 or 0.04714725 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00034960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00019482 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,745,626,857 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

