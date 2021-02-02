My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Down 20.9% in January

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,900 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 578,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYSZ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 857,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,914. My Size has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

Get My Size alerts:

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). My Size had a negative net margin of 3,326.90% and a negative return on equity of 206.80%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that My Size will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of My Size from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.