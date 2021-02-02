Myriad Hits Market Cap of $6.35 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Myriad has traded up 91.6% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a total market cap of $6.35 million and $43,887.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,766,928,250 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

