Namecoin Price Down 3.2% This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Namecoin has a total market cap of $11.07 million and $62,991.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,875.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.40 or 0.01210857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.20 or 0.00505086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00036232 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000546 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

