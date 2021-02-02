Narrative Achieves Market Cap of $50,205.01 (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Narrative has traded 46.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Narrative has a market capitalization of $50,205.01 and $5.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Narrative token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00048697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00142666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00065859 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00251773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00063406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00037273 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative’s genesis date was February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

