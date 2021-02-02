National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.50 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) news, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total value of C$389,318.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,154,897. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total transaction of C$1,387,962.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at C$565,319.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$72.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.29 billion and a PE ratio of 12.68. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$38.67 and a 1-year high of C$75.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.15.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. Analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.1849483 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

About National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

