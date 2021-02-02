National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.20% of National Presto Industries worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 30.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter worth $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter worth $207,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPK stock opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.61. The firm has a market cap of $649.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

