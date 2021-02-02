Navcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $841,515.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000684 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $16.89 million and $841,515.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000227 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00018830 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,858,609 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

