Navcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $977,850.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Navcoin has a total market cap of $18.27 million and approximately $977,850.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000242 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00018848 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,863,121 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

Buying and Selling Navcoin

Navcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

